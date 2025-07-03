Hamas reviews ceasefire proposal amid hopes for war’s end

Recommended -

Hamas has received the finalized ceasefire and hostage exchange proposal for Gaza, transmitted by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, according to multiple sources close to the negotiations.

The group has launched internal consultations to determine whether to accept the framework, which could bring an end to the war and initiate the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

The draft agreement includes a 60-day truce, during which both sides would work toward a permanent ceasefire.

Mediators have pledged to prevent the resumption of fighting as long as discussions are ongoing. Hamas, in an official statement, said it would hold national consultations to ensure the deal meets its conditions: an end to Israeli military operations, the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid, and a full withdrawal from Gaza.

A source familiar with the talks told Asharq al-Awsat that the plan builds on the U.S.-backed initiative proposed by envoy Steve Witkoff in June — one already approved by Israel.

While Hamas is reportedly encouraged by guarantees included in the plan, especially the involvement of former U.S. President Donald Trump, concerns remain about the mechanism for delivering aid and the specifics of Israel’s territorial withdrawal. As mediators intensify their efforts, the coming days could prove decisive in determining whether a full ceasefire is finally within reach.