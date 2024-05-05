At least ten people have been wounded, with several sustaining serious injuries, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hamas terrorists targeting the Kerem Shalom area in southern Israel.

Hebrew-language media reports have indicated that the rocket attack has caused injuries to multiple individuals, with some in critical condition.

However, detailed information regarding the casualties has not yet been provided by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) or medical authorities.

Hamas has claimed responsibility for the rocket barrage, asserting that their Al-Qassam Brigades intentionally targeted the Kerem Shalom area using 114 mm short-range "Rajoum" rockets.

The attack originated from the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip.

Hadas Parush / Flash90

According to the IDF, approximately ten rockets and mortars were launched from the vicinity of Rafah towards the Kerem Shalom area.

Consequently, the Kerem Shalom humanitarian crossing has been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure in response to the barrage.

Following the attack, the IDF said it conducted strikes on Hamas rocket launchers in Rafah.