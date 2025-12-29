Hamas’s military wing says it will issue a statement Monday | LIVE BLOG

Hamas’s military wing says it will issue a statement Monday at 16:00 local time; no further details released

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during a meeting with senior Hamas officials, including Khalil al-Hayya, in Turkey on December 24, 2025
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during a meeting with senior Hamas officials, including Khalil al-Hayya, in Turkey on December 24, 2025

https://x.com/i/web/status/2005564637505626594

https://x.com/i/web/status/2005560816385380628

