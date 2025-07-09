Hamas satisfied with US guarantees IDF won't restart war after ceasefire expires - report

Recommended -

Hamas is reportedly satisfied by guarantees that the Israeli army will not restart its ground offensive after a potential ceasefire expires, as long as talks continue for a longterm solution after the 60-day period, Sky News said on Wednesday.

Two sources familiar with the details of the negotiations in Doha said that the messages from US relayed to Hamas by Palestinian-American Dr. Bishara Bahbah convinced the terror group that President Donald Trump would hold Israel back.

Several disagreements remain, including the presence of Israeli troops inside the Gaza Strip after the ceasefire. However, the issue of humaniratian aid delivery has apparently been solved, with a third party, seemingly international organizations, taking up the task of doling out the assistance.

Since the last ceasefire ended and fighting restarted, the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has distributed the aid. Hamas has repeatedly stolen the aid, attacked aid seekers, and even assaulted the GHF workers. Israel has pointed out that the GHF's operations threaten Hamas, as it is unable to control the organization in the same way that it influences international organizations.

The terror group has a long history of proven infiltration in these groups, including UN organizations such as UNRWA.

Another sticking point is who will control Gaza the day after the war, as Israel's stated goal is the return of all hostages, living and dead, and the elimination of Hamas as a military and ruling entity in the Palestinine enclave.