Hamas says Israel 'didn't respond to any of its basic demands'

Hamas on Monday night said that it informed the negotiations mediators that it "sticks to its original position" in its demands for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, withdrawal of the Israeli troops from the Strip and return of displaced Palestinians and a “real” exchange of “prisoners."

The terrorist group said that Israel “did not respond to any of the basic demands of our people and our resistance [Hamas]: a comprehensive ceasefire, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced, and a real exchange of prisoners.” Hamas, hence, appeared to have rejected the latest deal proposal on offer in Doha, where the sides have held indirect talks via Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

Hamas added in the statement that the “[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his extremist government bear full responsibility for thwarting all negotiation efforts and obstructing reaching an agreement so far.”

The statement came hours after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for "lasting ceasefire in Gaza" passed the voting. As humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza, Hamas' hostages have remained in captivity for over five months.

Earlier Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas' demands for full military withdrawal and a permanent ceasefire as "delusional."

Meanwhile, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is to travel to Tehran on Tuesday to meet Iranian officials, according to Iran's official Press TV.