Hamas says it accepts release of hostages, but silent on demilitarization

The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas on Friday delivered a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for ending the Gaza war, saying they were prepared to release the hostages, while demanding clarifications and negotiations on further points.

The statement made no reference to the key demand of demilitarization and implied that Hamas has a role to play in Gaza's future.

Meanwhile, Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk is quoted in Arabic media as saying that "releasing all the living hostages and bodies within 72 hours is theoretical and unrealistic under the current circumstances.”

