Hamas says it will hand over the bodies of hostages Bipin Joshi, Yossi Sharabi, Daniel Peretz, and Guy Illouz

Hamas announced on Monday that it will hand over the bodies of four Israeli hostages Bipin Joshi, Yossi Sharabi, Daniel Peretz, and Guy Illouz later today.

Israeli security officials expressed anger over the development, saying Hamas is withholding crucial information. “They know about much more than what they are releasing,” one official said.

These four are among 28 fallen hostages whose bodies are still being held in the Gaza Strip. The Hostages’ Families Headquarters condemned Hamas’ actions, calling it “a blatant violation of the agreement.”

“The families of the hostages received with shock and dismay the news of the intention to return today only four bodies out of the 28 that Hamas is holding,” the statement read. “We expect the Government of Israel and the mediators to act immediately to correct this terrible injustice.”

The group emphasized that the affected families are enduring unimaginable grief. “The families of the abducted casualties are going through especially difficult days and are in deep sorrow. We will not give up on any abductee, male or female, and the mediators must enforce the terms of the agreement and make the Hamas terror organization pay a price for this violation,” the statement continued.

The announcement came just hours after the release of 20 living Israeli hostages who had been held by Hamas for 738 days and returned to Israel earlier this morning.

Among those who returned home were Eitan Mor, the twins Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Guy Galboad-Dalal, and Alon Ahel. Later in the day, Rom Breslavski, Ariel and David Cuneo, Maksim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Segev Calfon, Bar Kuperstein, Matan Zangauker, Nimrod Cohen, Yosef Chaim Ohana, Avinatan Or, Eviatar David, and Elkanah Bukhbut also crossed back into Israeli territory and reunited with their families.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials are examining the possibility of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flying to Sharm el-Sheikh aboard “Wing of Zion” for upcoming diplomatic meetings, amid ongoing security consultations.