Hamas says lost control of 80% of Gaza amid IDF advance | LIVE BLOG
In the early morning, the Houthis launched a ballistic missile attack in Israel, triggering sirens in the Dead Sea area
Day 640 of the Israel-Hamas war: A senior Hamas leader admitted to the BBC that the terror organization lost control over about 80 percent of the Gaza Strip. Armed clans are filling the void, he added, saying that about 95 percent of the leadership has been eliminated by Israeli forces.
This comes as Israel and the terror group are engaged in advanced talks to find a breakthrough in the ceasefire and hostage release negotiations, held in Doha, Qatar.
Meanwhile, the IDF said it struck coastal targets in Yemen overnight, hitting Houthi sites. In the early morning, the Houthis launched a ballistic missile attack in Israel, triggering sirens in the Dead Sea area. Magen David Adom said no one was injured.
IDF strikes targets in Yemen; Houthis launch 2 ballistic missiles