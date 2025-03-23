Israel intercepts Houthi missile targeting central Israel | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 534: A ballistic missile launched by the Houthis in Yemen targeted central Israel, with sirens blaring throughout central Israel. The Israel Defense Forces said that the projectile was intercepted before entering Israeli airspace.

Hamas said on Sunday morning that Salah al-Bardawil, a member of the organization's political bureau, had been killed in an Israeli airstrike in the humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis, while praying in a tent during Ramadan.

As the negotiations remain at an impasse, Israel's security cabinet received a briefing on Saturday night about the logistical blockade of the Gaza Strip and intensified military pressure on Hamas.

