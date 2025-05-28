Hamas says shooting at aid center proves Israel scheming to 'trap' Gazans

Hamas accused Israel of using its aid distribution plan to "trap" Gazan civilians after warning shots were fired on Tuesday as masses broke through one of the centers, administered by the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF).

While Israel has asserted its forces fired in the air, Hamas claimed that live fire was unleashed on unarmed civilians, killing three and wounding dozens. The "safe distribution sites" are really "trapped humanitarian corridors," Hamas claimed.

A security source told i24NEWS that Hamas is suspected of being behind scenes of thousands pushing and breaking through barriers, causing the aid workers to withdraw.

The GHF, a Swiss-registered American aid company, has come under fire by the UN and other international bodies it has replaced, with opponents saying it could be used to "weaponize aid." Israel and the US, on the other hand, have touted the plan, saying it ensures aid arrives at the hands of civilians and not militants.

"This plan was deliberately designed to marginalize the role of the UN and its agencies, and only serves the occupation's political and military objectives of controlling rather than assisting individuals; in a blatant violation of international humanitarian law," Hamas said.

The terror group also called on the UN, Arab and Muslim nations, and the entire international community to "halt this dangerous scheme."