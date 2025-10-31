ICRC says remains of 3 bodies handed over to Israel | LIVE BLOG

Israeli authorities on Friday are preparing for the possibility that Hamas will hand over suspected remains from Gaza through the Red Cross.

Announcing the imminent transfer, Hamas said that the likelihood that the remains belong to deceased hostages is low. However, the remains will be transferred for examination and identification at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute.

Last week Hamas staged a false discovery of a hostage’s body in Gaza for the benefit of Red Cross representatives and media cameras. Done footage captured on Monday shows Hamas operatives removing human remains from a prepared structure, reburying them nearby, and later calling Red Cross officials to stage a fake excavation scene.