Hamas seeks to release 6 hostages on Saturday for caravans, heavy machinery

Hamas is seeking to release six living hostages as early as Saturday to secure the release of 47 Palestinian prisoners originally traded as part of the 2011 deal to free Gilad Shalit but who were re-arrested, i24NEWS learned on Tuesday.

The terror group fears Israel may renege on this commitment if it postpones the exchange to the following week. To ensure this upcoming release, Israel has agreed to the entry of "caravans" (mobile homes) and construction machinery into the Gaza Strip. This morning, Arab media reported that "heavy machinery" had already begun to enter the enclave.

During the security cabinet meeting Monday night, no decision was made regarding the second phase of the agreement, and no vote took place. However, according to sources knowledgeable about the discussions, the government has decided to advance the Israeli offer allowing the entry of materials in exchange for the release of hostages on Saturday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich he will not start negotiations on the second phase without a vote in the security cabinet. He also guaranteed that this second phase would only materialize if Hamas was disarmed.

During the deliberations over the first agreement, an amendment demanded by Smotrich and his Religious Zionism party was added, stipulating that any discussion on Phase Two would require validation from the cabinet. This condition was a key element in keeping the party within the governing coalition.

This weekend, international mediators increased pressure on Israel and Hamas to initiate negotiations for the second phase of the agreement, initially scheduled from the 16th day of its implementation. However, high-ranking Israeli sources believe the chances of a quick agreement are low. "It is clear that Hamas will not lay down their arms," said an Israeli official, highlighting the lack of political viability of a second phase without a prior dissolution of the armed group. Meanwhile, 73 hostages are still held in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas are also in discussions on a return of bodies of several captives, in exchange for women and minors who were arrested starting on October 8, 2023.