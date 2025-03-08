Israel dismisses Hamas statement regarding progress in ceasefire talks

The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas said on Saturday there were "positive indications" regarding the chances for negotiations on the second phase of a ceasefire deal. The statement from Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanoua drew a swift response by an unnamed Israeli official who said Jerusalem was not aware of any such signs.

A fragile truce between the sides is hanging in the balance, with Israel and the Palestinian jihadists far apart on whether to continue talks.

There are 59 hostages still held in Gaza, at least 24 of whom are believed to be alive after some 520 days in spent in inhuman conditions in Hamas tunnels.