Hamas: Senior official Salah al-Bardawil killed in Khan Yunis strike

Hamas confirmed on Sunday that Salah al-Bardawil, a member of its political bureau, had been killed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

His wife also perished in the attack. This targeted killing, initially reported by the Palestinian press agency Shehab, affiliated with Hamas, is said to have targeted "tents sheltering displaced persons." The Israeli authorities have not yet commented on the reports.

This strike is part of a series of targeted operations carried out by Israel against the Hamas leadership. Over the weekend, the Israeli army and Shin Bet security agency also announced that they had eliminated Osama Tabash, who was the chief of military intelligence for Hamas in southern Gaza and led the organization's surveillance and targeting unit.

According to the joint statement from the army and Shin Bet, Tabash was a "high-ranking terrorist" who possessed "significant operational knowledge for the terrorist organization." He had held various positions of importance, including that of battalion commander in the Khan Yunis brigade.

The Israeli services attribute to him involvement in several attacks, including a suicide bombing carried out in 2005 at the Gush Katif crossroads in Gaza, which cost the life of Oded Sharon. In his recent roles, Tabash was responsible for developing the Hamas combat strategy and had participated in planning infiltrations during the massacre on October 7 in the Israeli communities in the south of the country.