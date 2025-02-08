Hamas set up a stage in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah early on Saturday where the hostage release is expected to take place. Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami are the hostages set to be freed.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1888105526111642016 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .