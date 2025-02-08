Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami brought back to Israel | LIVE BLOG

All three released hostages looking frail and emaciated

Eli Sharabi ,Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami paraded on to the stage by Hamas gunmen
Hamas set up a stage in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah early on Saturday where the hostage release is expected to take place. Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami are the hostages set to be freed.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1888105526111642016

In view of the hostages' condition and Hamas's repeated violations of the agreement, Netanyahu — who watched the handover from his Washington, DC hotel room — orders officials to 'take appropriate measures' 

Israeli officials condemn Hamas after "difficult" scene of gaunt and weakened hostages

https://x.com/i/web/status/1888166656746123366

Hamas ceremony parading the hostages 

https://x.com/i/web/status/1888154673921626270

Meanwhile, muted atmosphere at Tel Aviv's Hostages Square 

https://x.com/i/web/status/1888141224797696002

Report: Red Cross convoy en route to receive three Israeli hostages

The handover set to begin at 10AM Israeli time 

https://x.com/i/web/status/1888110856484884698

