Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami brought back to Israel | LIVE BLOG
All three released hostages looking frail and emaciated
Hamas set up a stage in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah early on Saturday where the hostage release is expected to take place. Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami are the hostages set to be freed.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1888105526111642016
In view of the hostages' condition and Hamas's repeated violations of the agreement, Netanyahu — who watched the handover from his Washington, DC hotel room — orders officials to 'take appropriate measures'
Israeli officials condemn Hamas after "difficult" scene of gaunt and weakened hostages
https://x.com/i/web/status/1888166656746123366
Hamas ceremony parading the hostages
https://x.com/i/web/status/1888154673921626270
Meanwhile, muted atmosphere at Tel Aviv's Hostages Square
https://x.com/i/web/status/1888141224797696002
Report: Red Cross convoy en route to receive three Israeli hostages
The handover set to begin at 10AM Israeli time
https://x.com/i/web/status/1888110856484884698
