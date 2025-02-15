Sagui Dekel-Chen, Iair Horn and Alexandre Troufanov transferred to IDF custody | LIVE BLOG
After being paraded on stage in another sham Hamas ceremony
The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas early on Saturday were busy with preparations for the latest round of hostage release. The ceremony was set to take place in Khan Yunis.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1890655093516534260
Sagui Dekel-Chen, Iair Horn and Alexandre Troufanov are now in Israeli territory
https://x.com/i/web/status/1890684323465945219
https://x.com/i/web/status/1890681114248790412
The sham ceremony
https://x.com/i/web/status/1890675058579845411
The first images of Alexandre Troufanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Iair Horn broadcast during the handover
https://x.com/i/web/status/1890675369222574358
The handover is imminent
https://x.com/i/web/status/1890668555776975034
Armed to the teeth, Hamas jihadists make their entrance
https://x.com/i/web/status/1890660660062646303
Red Cross vehicles making way toward Khan Yunis stage where 3 Israeli hostages are set to be released
https://x.com/i/web/status/1890641089226252647
