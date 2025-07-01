Hamas shoots at civilians to prevent them from taking aid - Gazan testimony

Recommended -

"This is how Hamas operates — they deliberately fire at people and want it to appear as though the army is the one shooting, so that no one will approach the aid distribution areas": The IDF published on Tuesday testimonies from conversations between Gaza Strip residents and an officer from the Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) for Gaza.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) recordings from recent weeks is a testimony of residents of the Gaza Strip who were present at humanitarian aid distribution centers. They testified about how the terrorist organization Hamas carries out acts of terror, influence, and psychological operations against the residents, with the aim of sabotaging the distribution of food packages at the distribution centers.

In the recordings, residents who spoke with an IDF officer testify that the Hamas terrorist organization is shooting at Gaza residents near the compounds, spreading false claims about IDF fire, publishing false data about many casualties, and distributing fabricated footage.