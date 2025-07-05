Hamas signals willingness to enter talks: 'our response was positive'

Recommended -

Hamas announced Friday evening that it has completed internal consultations and discussions with Palestinian factions regarding the latest ceasefire proposal presented by international mediators.

In a statement, the movement said it had conveyed its response to the mediators, describing it as “positive,” and expressed readiness to “immediately enter negotiations on implementing the framework.”

A well-informed source earlier confirmed that Hamas’s response was favorable, indicating general approval of the proposal “in form and substance,” while noting that some demands remain—particularly concerning humanitarian aid and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The updated proposal includes a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and the launch of U.S.-backed negotiations between Hamas and Israel aimed at achieving a permanent end to the war. The plan was drafted by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Wietkov in coordination with Egyptian and Qatari mediators, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal, citing Arab officials involved in the process.

Among the key provisions is an exchange of 10 live Israeli hostages for a significantly larger number of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The plan comes amid intensified Israeli military operations, with the army now claiming control over 65% of the Gaza Strip.

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas have been stalled for months. Hamas has insisted that any agreement must guarantee a complete cessation of hostilities, while Israel has so far refused to commit to a permanent end to the fighting. The latest proposal seeks to bridge this divide by offering assurances to both sides.