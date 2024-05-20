Hamas slams ICC prosecutor over arrest warrants against its leaders

Hamas responded on Monday to the application for arrest warrants by the ICC chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, demanding the cancellation of any “warrants issued against the leaders of the Palestinian resistance.”

Khan earlier said he had submitted an application in the court for the arrest warrants of Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammad Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh, along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

While placing Israeli leaders in the same application for arrest warrants for war crimes led to outcry from Israeli and US officials, Hamas was similarly chagrined over the attempt to “compare the victim to the executioner.”

Hamas also slammed the prosecutor for issuing warrants for “only two of the war criminals of the Zionist entity,” which it noted came seven months too late.

This is despite the current conflict in the Gaza Strip having started after Hamas-led terrorists violated a ceasefire with Israel to pillage Israeli communities, kill civilian and soldier alike, rape, and abduct Israelis.

The prosecutor’s application was “without any legal basis” and contrary to the UN Charter.

The Palestinian people, Hamas said, along with “all people living under occupation, have the right to rebel against occupation in all ways, including armed resistance.”

