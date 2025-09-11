Hamas sources: negotiations must be completed after Israeli strike in Doha - report

Recommended -

Sources in Hamas confirmed that the terrorist organization will continue participating in negotiations, despite the attack in Doha, with the withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip at the top of their demands, Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported Thursday.

The comments follow concerns that had risen in Israel about the terrorist organization's hardening position after the Israeli strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar.

"There is consensus within the Hamas leadership on the need to complete negotiations in a manner consistent with meeting Palestinian demands, ensuring a complete cessation of hostilities, and guaranteeing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip,” Asharq Al-Awsat reported regarding Hamas's position following Israel's strike on the Hamas leaders in Doha.

After the strike, which was intended to eliminate the terrorist organization's top leaders, concerns arose that this would thwart an attempt to negotiate the release of the hostages, and that the negotiating positions of the remaining terrorists may harden. Concerns also arose about the lives of the hostages in retaliation for the strike.

The sources told the outlet that "contact with the mediators will resume in the coming days after the security situation stabilizes, allowing for the resumption of negotiation efforts."

The source also noted that "internal consultations will be conducted in safe ways to determine how the negotiations will be managed to ensure the successful achievement of the goal of ending the war fundamentally, regardless of what happened during the operation."