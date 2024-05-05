Day 212 of Israel at war: Mixed reports have emerged of a negative Hamas response to the current ceasefire-hostage deal, with one Hamas official saying that the organization has not yet officially responded and is requesting clarification from the mediators on a number of issues. Other reports suggest the terror group intends to turn down the deal, as it prepares to face the IDF in Rafah.

Sunday morning began with rocket alert sirens sounding in northern Israel. According to a report in the Haaretz daily, Biden administration officials say that a deal with Hamas will also pave the way for a deal between Israel and Hezbollah to de-escalate tensions on the northern front.

