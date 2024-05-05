Hamas sources: Demand changes to Egyptian proposal - report | LIVE UPDATES
U.S. National Security Advisor says the Biden administration will not sign a defense pact with Saudi Arabia without including normalization between Jerusalem and Riyadh in the deal
Day 212 of Israel at war: Mixed reports have emerged of a negative Hamas response to the current ceasefire-hostage deal, with one Hamas official saying that the organization has not yet officially responded and is requesting clarification from the mediators on a number of issues. Other reports suggest the terror group intends to turn down the deal, as it prepares to face the IDF in Rafah.
Sunday morning began with rocket alert sirens sounding in northern Israel. According to a report in the Haaretz daily, Biden administration officials say that a deal with Hamas will also pave the way for a deal between Israel and Hezbollah to de-escalate tensions on the northern front.
Miri Regev gives first confirmation of Israeli attack on Iran
"We responded and Iran got the message, and all those who were watching understood that the State of Israel is not a sucker," the Transportation Minister, who is also a member of the security cabinet, said in an interview on Israel's Channel 14.
Deal or no deal? Israel preparing to receive Hamas response
Following the alert sirens in northern Israel, one launch was detected from Lebanon which exploded within Lebanese territory
Rocket alert sirens sound in communities on Israel-Lebanon border.
Virginia State Police arrest approximately 25 pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Virginia
Earlier Saturday afternoon, police equipped with riot gear stormed the campus encampment after the university declared the protest tent city an unlawful assembly. Saturday marked the fifth consecutive day of protests at the school in Charlottesville.