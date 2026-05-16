IDF confirms Hamas chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad was killed in Israeli strike | LIVE BLOG

Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the top commander of Hamas’s military wing and the last remaining architect of the October 7 massacre, was killed in an IDF airstrike in Gaza City on Friday

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
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IDF confirms the elimination of Izz al-Din al-Haddad
IDF confirms the elimination of Izz al-Din al-HaddadIDF

Hamas sources confirmed to the Saudi newspaper A-Sharq Al-Awsat that Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the top commander of Hamas’s military wing, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Gaza City last night.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2055575654570111132

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Al-Haddad, the top commander of Hamas’s military wing and the last remaining architect of the October 7 massacre, is believed to have been killed in an IDF airstrike in Gaza City. 

With al-Haddad's elimination confirmed, IDF takes stock of its list of targets 

https://x.com/i/web/status/2055587352899195040

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