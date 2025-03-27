Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanoa reportedly killed in IDF strike

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanoa in a targeted killing, according to the Hamas-affiliated Shehab news agency on Thursday.

Qanoa was reportedly killed while he was in a tent in the Jabaliya area. The Al-Aqsa channel, also affiliated with Hamas, confirmed the report and added that several other people were wounded in the attack. Other media also confirmed he was killed.

An important media figure in Hamas, al-Qanoa was responsible for clarifying the vision and positions of the terrorist group. He had "disappeared" for several months after the onset of the conflict, making his first statement only in April 2024, accusing Israel of failing to reach an agreement.

He joined the ranks of Hamas at the beginning of 2000, and joining while in school

After graduating from university, Al-Qanou worked in the media offices of the Hamas movement in northern Gaza, and became a media director for Hamas in northern Gaza office in 2007. He was appointed the media spokesperson in the North Governorate in 2007, and became a media spokesperson for Hamas in 2016.