Hamas submits revised ceasefire proposal | LIVE BLOG

Day 657 of the War: Hamas confirmed overnight that it has submitted a formal response to the ceasefire proposal via mediators.

A Saudi media report characterized the response as “positive,” suggesting potential momentum toward a renewed negotiation track. This comes after days of delay and growing frustration from the mediators, who had previously rejected an earlier version of the proposal, calling it “not serious.”

According to earlier reports, the latest Hamas response includes corrections related to humanitarian aid mechanisms and adjustments to proposed territorial maps—issues that had contributed to tensions in prior discussions.