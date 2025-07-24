Hamas submits revised ceasefire proposal | LIVE BLOG
Earlier reports indicated that Hamas revised its response with corrections to territorial maps and aid provisions, following mediator frustration over its initial proposal
Day 657 of the War: Hamas confirmed overnight that it has submitted a formal response to the ceasefire proposal via mediators.
A Saudi media report characterized the response as “positive,” suggesting potential momentum toward a renewed negotiation track. This comes after days of delay and growing frustration from the mediators, who had previously rejected an earlier version of the proposal, calling it “not serious.”
According to earlier reports, the latest Hamas response includes corrections related to humanitarian aid mechanisms and adjustments to proposed territorial maps—issues that had contributed to tensions in prior discussions.
Israel-Hamas negotiations: Witkoff-Dermer meeting will only take place "if the differences are small"
"At this stage, a meeting between Minister Ron Dermer and Trump's envoy, Witkoff, is not planned; it will take place if necessary," a political source said. "Such a meeting will only take place if the differences are small," Israel added. A political source also added: "At this time, it is not possible to say whether things have actually improved and allow for progress or not. Consultations will take place in the coming hours."
Gaza: More than 800 trucks of humanitarian aid still waiting to be collected at crossing points
"In accordance with a directive from the political leadership, approximately 70 trucks of humanitarian aid from humanitarian organizations and the UN, mainly carrying food, were transferred yesterday via the Zikim crossing to the northern Gaza Strip and via the Kerem Shalom crossing to the southern Gaza Strip. All the aid was transferred after a thorough security check," the IDF said.
Gaza: Israel officially confirms receiving Hamas's response
"The mediators have forwarded Hamas's response to the Israeli negotiating team, which is currently under review," said the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Hamas’ ceasefire response is ‘better than the last one, but gaps remain, some of them not small’ says Israeli source to i24NEWS
Hamas submits revised ceasefire terms after mediator pushback, Saudi media reports
Saudi outlet Al-Hadath, citing Palestinian sources, reports that Hamas delivered an updated response to mediators, including corrections to maps and aid distribution. The revisions—requested by mediators—include a proposed 1,200-meter Israeli withdrawal from the Philadelphia Axis and a new aid plan dividing delivery between the UN and the Gaza Fund.