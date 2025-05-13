Hamas terrorist 'journalist' eliminated by IDF in Gaza - report | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 585: After the release of hostage Edan Alexander, fighting in the Gaza Strip resumed overnight. The IDF attacked a Hamas command compound at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

"Journalist" Hassan Aslih, a Hamas associate who was one of the documentarians of the October 7 attack – and who was a freelance photographer for Western outlets such as CNN, and was fired apparently after a photo showing him with Sinwar – was reportedly eliminated in an IDF strike about a month after surviving another attack. He was receiving rehabilitation treatment in Gaza's Nasser Hospital.Tonight - apparently finally eliminated by Israel.

The IDF said overnight that "We were attacked by key Hamas terrorists who were hiding in a command and control complex established in the Nasser Hospital complex in the Khan Yunis area."

An source familiar with the details of Alexander's return told i24NEWS that he will not fly to Qatar, as his family previously indicated, to meet with US President Donald Trump. When he feels better, he will talk to Trump and come to the White House.

