Hamas video of hostage Omri Miran approved for publication by family

"I have not been happy for a year and a half, I miss my homes, my wife, and my whole family": The family of the hostage Omri Miran approved on Thursday the publication of parts of his video released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The video is another sign of life, after the terror organization had previously released its first documentation of him along with Keith Siegel, who returned to his country from Gaza as part of the latest hostage deal. According to the video, Miran was documented on his 48th birthday, his second in Hamas captivity. The hostage says in the footage that "we are having a very hard time, we are constantly afraid of bombings."

On Wednesday night, after the video was released by the Hamas terrorist organization, the family of the kidnapped Omri stated: "On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, when it is customary to say 'never again,' an Israeli citizen is crying for help from Hamas tunnels. This is a disgrace for the State of Israel." His family also said that "our Omri is strong and will not break, but our heart is broken. He and 58 other captives have been waiting for a year and a half for their return, we will not give up and will continue to fight until Omri returns to us – especially for his two daughters who are waiting with all their hearts to hug him."