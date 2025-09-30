Hamas weighs Trump’s Gaza Plan as Arab and world leaders express their support

US President Donald Trump secured Netanyahu's support for his proposal for ending the conflict in Gaza during Monday's press conference at the White House. The plan also received international support and commendation from Arab and Islamic countries, as well as Western ones. The question remains whether it will be agreed upon by Hamas, who has yet to respond.

After the conference and his meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister, Trump said they were "beyond very close" to securing the peace deal. An official briefed on the talks said Qatar and Egypt shared the document with Hamas, which told mediators they will review it "in good faith" and then respond. Trump warned Hamas that Israel would have full US support to continue its action in Gaza as it pleased if the group rejected his offer.

In his video statement released after the meeting, Netanyahu said it was an "excellent" and "historic" trip to Washington, as the proposal turned the tables by placing Hamas under international scrutiny and isolation and pressuring them to agree to the terms while allowing Israeli forces to remain in the Strip and returning the hostages. The Israeli Prime Minister also said he did not agree to a Palestinian state, as it was not written in the proposal, and that Trump himself had said he understood it would pose a danger to Israel.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) responded to the plan, saying it welcomes President Trump's “sincere and tireless efforts to end the war on Gaza and affirms its confidence in his ability to find a path to peace.” In a statement attributed to the “State of Palestine,” the PA said it commits to reforms, including “implementing a curriculum development program in accordance with UNESCO standards within two years and abolishing the laws and regulations under which payments are made to the families of prisoners and martyrs.”

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt showed their support for the plan, saying they "welcome President Trump's leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza and assert their confidence in his ability to find a path to peace."

"Along these lines, the ministers welcome the announcement by President Trump regarding his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and advance a comprehensive peace, as well as his announcement that he will not allow the annexation of the West Bank," their statement read.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair also stated his support for the plan, saying, "President Trump has put down a bold and intelligent plan which, if agreed, can end the war, bring immediate relief to Gaza, the chance of a brighter and better future for its people, whilst ensuring Israel's absolute and enduring security and the release of all hostages."