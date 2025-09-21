Hamas: recognition of Palestinian State ‘important step,’ but demands concrete measures

Recommended -

Hamas has issued its first reaction to the recent recognition of a Palestinian state by the United Kingdom, Canada, Portugal, and Australia, along with announcements from other countries preparing to take similar steps.

In a statement, the group hailed the decisions as an “important step” toward affirming “the Palestinian people’s right to their land, holy sites, and the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

Hamas framed the move as a tribute to what it called “the struggle, resilience, and sacrifices of the Palestinian people for liberation and the right of return.”

However, the group stressed that symbolic recognition must be matched with concrete measures. It called on the international community to press for “an immediate end to the war in the Gaza Strip” and to halt Israeli annexation efforts in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Hamas further urged the United Nations and world governments to “isolate Israel, sever cooperation with it, and prosecute its leaders before international courts for war crimes.”