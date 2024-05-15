Haniyeh: Post-war plans that exclude Hamas will be rejected

Hamas’s Qatar-based chief, Ismail Haniyeh, declared in a statement that any post-war plan for Gaza excluding Hamas will be outrightly rejected by the terror group.

In his statement, Haniyeh blamed Israel for the current impasse in ceasefire and hostage release negotiations.

He accused Israel of causing a stalemate by demanding amendments to Hamas's proposal, which, according to him, has stalled the talks.

Earlier this month, Hamas had claimed to have accepted a truce agreement with Israel. However, it later emerged that the proposal, which was said to have come from Egyptian and Qatari mediators, contained several elements fundamentally different from what Israel had agreed to.

Israel swiftly rejected the proposal for falling short of its “vital demands,” though it agreed to send a working-level delegation to the indirect talks in Cairo.

AP / Khalil Hamra 2019 ©

Days later, Hamas announced that talks had ended after Israel "rejected the proposal submitted by the mediators and raised objections to it."

Haniyeh reiterated Hamas’s demand that any ceasefire agreement must end the war in the Gaza Strip.

However, Israel has maintained that it will not agree to a ceasefire until it achieves its objectives, which include dismantling Hamas’s military and governance capabilities.