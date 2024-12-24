Hanna Katzir, survivor of Hamas captivity, passes away

Hanna Katzir, a survivor of Hamas captivity who was kidnapped from Nir Oz kibbutz on October 7, 2023, passed away Tuesday. Katzir was released in the first stage of the November deal last year.

Her funeral will be held today at 4:00 pm at the Kibbutz Nir Oz cemetery. The kibbutz spokesperson said, "With heavy sorrow, we announce the passing of a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz, Hanna Katzir, after long months of struggle and a complex medical condition that she faced following her release from captivity."

"Yesterday I went in the rain to my mother, to be with her," her daughter, Carmit Palty-Katzir, wrote two days ago on her Facebook account. "She was not feeling well. I didn't have much to help her with, but we talked a bit, played music when there was no energy to talk and I made hot drinks, made sure it was warm and comfortable and tinkered with the air conditioner to make it really comfortable for her."

She reflected on the difficult conditions the hostages are being held, particularly the elderly men still captive and the young.

"The fact that my mother is with us is a result of a decision," she said, imploring those reading to "please influence any circle of influence you have so that this crime can end today."