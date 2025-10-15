“He prayed three times a day" shares father of released soldier Matan Angrest

Hagai Angrest, the father of IDF soldier Matan Angrest, released from Hamas captivity on Monday, shared a moving account of his son’s ordeal in an interview Wednesday morning with Israeli public radio Kan Reshet Bet.

Matan was captured during the October 7 attack and endured months of severe hardship while in captivity.

According to his father, Matan drew spiritual strength from prayer throughout his detention. “He prayed three times a day using a prayer book he asked his captors for one that a senior Hamas official eventually provided,” Angrest said.

The conditions, he added, were “particularly harsh.” Matan was repeatedly moved, held in dire conditions, and subjected to torture.

“He suffered more than others because he was a soldier,” his father explained, “and that led to especially violent interrogations.”

Upon his release, Matan’s physical condition shocked those who greeted him. “We looked at him and said, ‘You are a miracle. It’s hard to believe you can even walk,’” Hagai recalled.

Still deeply connected to his comrades, Matan remains anxious about those left behind. His father said he often speaks of Daniel Peretz—a fellow soldier and close friend—whom he regards as a hero of October 7. Peretz’s body was among those returned by Hamas on Monday night.

Now, Matan faces the long process of recovery. “He still can’t believe he can just drink water whenever he wants,” his father said. “They had almost nothing there. He needs to rebuild himself, physically and emotionally. He’s being flooded with information, but he’s trying to take it all in slowly.”

Matan’s body still bears the scars of his captivity. “He has open wounds from October 7 that went untreated for months,” Hagai lamented.

Angrest also expressed sorrow over the recent identification of the body of soldier and hostage Tamir Nimrodi. “Our families are very close,” he said. “We received the devastating news this morning. We had hoped to embrace Alon, Herut, and Tamir together. It’s a very difficult day.”

In a related note, former hostage Matan Zangauker revealed that during his own captivity in Gaza, he found and kept a prayer book that appeared to belong to an IDF soldier, possibly one of the captives.