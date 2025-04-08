Head of Houthi intelligence reportedly killed in US strikes | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 550: Abdul Nasser Al-Kamali, who headed the Houthis' intelligence directorate, was killed in US attacks, according to the Saudi Al-Hadath. US strikes targeted Hodeidah, Sana'a, and Marib.

US President Donald Trump said that direct talks were being conducted with Iran, although Tehran has denied that negotiations over its nuclear program were being held without a third party to relay messages.

In the Gaza Strip, IDF artillery fire was reported throughout the territory.

