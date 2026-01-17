Head of Palestinian technocratic body pledges to peace as mandate goes into effect

Ali Shaath, who heads the15-member committee of Palestinian technocrats tasked with governing Gaza, said on Saturday that he signed the committee's mission statement, pledging that all members "embrace peace, through which we strive to secure the path to true Palestinian rights and self determination.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/2012639551450185834 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Shaath, former Palestinian Authority deputy minister, wrote that "Under the guidance of the Board of Peace, chaired by President Donald J. Trump, and with the support and assistance of the High Representative for Gaza, our mission is to rebuild the Gaza Strip not just in infrastructure but also in spirit."

"We are committed to establishing security, restoring the essential services that form the bedrock of human dignity such as electricity, water, healthcare, and education, as well as cultivating a society rooted in peace, democracy, and justice."

The statement comes a day after the White House unveiled the two bodies that will oversee the functioning of the technocratic 15-member National Committee for the Administration of the Gaza Strip (NCAG). Bulgrarian statesman Nikolay Mladenov will be coordinate their work, liaising with the Board of Peace headed by Trump.

Earlier in the week Trump threw his support behind the body.

"As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition," the leader wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. "These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future!"