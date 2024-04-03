Head of World Central Kitchen criticizes Israeli conduct in Gaza war

In a scathing op-ed published in an Israeli newspaper, José Andrés, the head of the humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), condemned Israel's actions in the ongoing conflict against Hamas and called for a change in approach.

Andrés' critique comes in the wake of a tragic incident where seven WCK volunteers were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

In his article for Yedioth Ahronoth, Andrés expressed appreciation for the military investigation into the incident but stressed that accountability should start from the highest levels of leadership.

He lamented the loss of the seven volunteers, describing them as "the best of humanity" who risked everything to provide food to those in need.

AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

Andrés urged for a more compassionate approach to the conflict, emphasizing that "Israel is better than the way this war is being waged." He criticized the strategy of indiscriminate bombing and the use of food as a weapon, calling for a shift towards a more humane and effective approach.

"The seven people killed on a World Central Kitchen mission in Gaza on Monday were the best of humanity. They risked everything for the most fundamentally human activity: to share our food with others," Andrés wrote.

"Israel is better than the way this war is being waged."

The article marks a significant change in Andrés' public stance towards the Israeli government. Previously, he had defended Israel's right to self-defense, but the tragic loss of WCK volunteers prompted him to speak out against what he sees as excessive violence and disregard for civilian lives.

AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

The deaths of the WCK volunteers have interrupted crucial humanitarian efforts in Gaza, where organizations like WCK were providing much-needed food aid to the population. The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of aid workers in conflict zones and the need for better protection measures.