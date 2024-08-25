Heads of northern councils cut communications 'with all government entities'

Following the broad IDF preemptive strikes in southern Lebanon, the heads of northern border council published a letter on Sunday declaring a cessation of communication with all government entities until a solution is found for the evacuated residents.

Mateh Asher Regional Council head Moshe Davidovich, Metula Regional Council head David Azoulai, and Upper Galilee Regional Council head Giora Zelz said in a joint statement that they "are suspending communication with all government entities until a complete and comprehensive solution is reached for the residents and children of the northern border."

They demanded "a solution that includes full security for the return of the displaced from their homes, ensuring the well-being of all residents and approval of an economic plan for the rehabilitation of the north."

In addition, they slammed the preemptive strike against Hezbollah on Sunday morning

They added that the operation did not nothing to bring security for residents of northern Israel, dubbing it "the peak of the Israeli government's detachment from hundreds of thousands of citizens in Israel."

To the "prime minister, ministers, coalition members, government officials, and all government employees - we have not been concerned with you for ten and a half months, from now on you do not concern us," the letter said. "Do not call, do not come, do not send messages, we have managed on our own until now, we will manage on our own from now on."

Eyal Margaliot / Flash90

Lobby 1701, representing thousands of residents of northern Israel, issued a message this morning in support of the council heads. "This morning we discovered the bare truth," the movement said. "A preemptive attack and removing the threat against residents of the center - yes; continuing the preemptive attack and removing the threat against residents of the north north - no."

The IDF spokesperson announced the preemptive attack against Lebanon's Hezbollah, which foiled a planned coordinated assault against Israel. During the attack, thousands of rocket launchers aimed at the north and center were destroyed. In addition, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant signed an order declaring a special emergency status on the home front.