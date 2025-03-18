'Hell on earth': International community responds to IDF offensive in Gaza

The wide-scale Israeli attack in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday sparked international condemnation in response to Hamas' conduct and threats towards the Israeli abductees. The attack has provoked global reactions, including from UNRWA chief, Philippe Lazzarini, who wrote on X that "Fueling 'hell on earth' by resuming the war will only bring more despair and suffering. A return to the ceasefire is a must."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that the US was updated on the attack, voicing support as part of President Donald Trump's "all hell to pay" policy.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, responded to the Israeli attack in Gaza and said he was "horrified by last night’s Israeli airstrikes and shelling in Gaza, which killed hundreds, according to the Ministry of Health in the Strip."

He did not note, however, that these figures are submitted by the Hamas-run ministry and do not differentiate between civilian and militant casualties. The Gazan health ministry reported more than 350 killed in the attacks, while Israel said that senior officials had been targeted.

"This will add tragedy onto tragedy," Turk continued. "The last 18 months of violence have made abundantly clear that there is no military path out of this crisis. The only way forward is a political settlement, in line with international law. Israel’s resort to yet more military force will only heap further misery upon a Palestinian population already suffering catastrophic conditions."

The Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland, Simon Harris, wrote that the attacks are "very worrying," adding: "We need to see a permanent end to hostilities and a pathway to peace."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres wrote that he was "horrified by the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, which have killed a significant number of civilians."

From the Kremlin, it was reported that they are concerned about what they termed "a large number of civilian casualties following the destructive Israeli attacks on Gaza."

The Iranian foreign ministry said that the Israeli air strikes are carried out "within the ongoing siege of food and medicine in the Strip, with a green light from the United States." The attacks were characterized as "a continuation of 'genocide' and ethnic cleansing" across the territory.