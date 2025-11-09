'Hero, you've become a national symbol': crowds gather at the funeral of returned fallen hostage Sgt. Itai Chen

Large crowds accompanied First Sergeant Itai Chen, who was returned for burial in Israel last week after 760 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza, to his final resting place at the Baha'i Cemetery in Kiryat Shaul on Sunday morning.

Among the crowd that came to accompany the late Itai on his final journey was also Matan Angrest, a survivor of Hamas captivity and Itai's tank crewmember and teammate.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Chen's family played recordings of the radio transmissions from the morning of the massacre in Chen's tank: "Let’s make sure there’s no kidnapping event here from Nahal Oz to the Gaza Strip, that’s our mission."

The President of Israel Isaac Herzog eulogized, saying, "Our dear one, our beloved one, Staff Sergeant Itai Chen, hero of Israel. At long last, you have returned to us; after more than two years of longing, of outcry, and of pain. Now, befitting the hero that you are, befitting someone whose family has become a national symbol, befitting someone whose story has become renowned throughout the world, we stand here, so many of us, to accompany you to your final rest."

"Our beloved Itai – beloved by the entire nation, I unfortunately did not have the privilege of knowing you personally, but since October 7th, through my many meetings with your parents, I learned, and we all learned, to know your story. We learned to associate the charming smile from the photos with your exemplary personality, your determination, and the love for people, for the nation, and for the homeland that you carried within you. We learned what stature you had already at such a young age; what sense of mission; what faith in the righteousness of the path."

“I want to say to you today, Itay, thank you. Thank you. Thank you to the ‘Peretz Crew’ of the 77th Armored Battalion — a united and cohesive team of Israel’s heroes in which you fought, together with you, Captain Daniel Peretz, of blessed memory, the crew commander; Sergeant Tomer Leibowitz, of blessed memory; and Staff Sergeant Matan Angrest, may he be granted a long life, and how good it is to see him here with us today,” said Herzog.

Itay was returned to Israel last Tuesday. "760 days Itay, our dear and beloved son, a hero of Israel, was held captive by Hamas. Tonight, we received the comforting news of his return home to Israel," said his parents, Robby and Hagit Chen.

Itai was the middle of three siblings, grew up in Netanya, studied in an excellence class, and was a promising athlete. He loved playing basketball, climbing on climbing walls, traveling around the country, and in the summer before his enlistment worked as a counselor at a summer camp. As a teenager, he was involved in social activities and was a young Sh.L.Ch. (Field, Nation, Society) counselor as part of the Sh.L.Ch. and Knowledge of the Land program of the Ministry of Education.

Although he was injured during his role as an instructor, he insisted on continuing in the position and later enlisting as a combat soldier in the 77th Armored Battalion. He loved playing basketball and hiking in Israel. Despite being injured, he insisted on enlisting in the Armored Corps. He also held American and German citizenship.

On October 7th, he went out to fight bravely alongside his fellow tank crew members—Sergeant Tomer Leibovitch z"l was killed on the spot, and Itai was kidnapped with the other members of the tank crew. Captain Daniel Peretz, who was returned for burial, and Staff Sergeant Matan Angerst, who was recently released after two years. He is survived by his parents, Robi and Hagit, and his two brothers, Roy and Alon.