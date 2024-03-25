Hezbollah claims to have fired upon Israeli soldiers overnight | LIVE UPDATES
Though the Lebanese terrorist organization says it shelled at an IDF squad near the border, there have been no confirmation from Israel
The terrorist organization Hezbollah claimed to have fired upon Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers overnight, near the border with Lebanon, southwest of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee, however there were no Israeli confirmation of such an attack.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Saturday, CLICK HERE.
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war.
Palestinian reports of Israeli forces conducting arrest raids across West bank
Gaza reports: At least 26 killed in Rafah airstrikes
According to Palestinian reports, at least 26 people were killed in airstrikes targeting five houses in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, 10 deaths were reported in a strike on a house in Deir el-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip.