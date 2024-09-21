Hezbollah fires over 100 rockets on northern Israel | LIVE BLOG

IDF carries out more precision strikes on Hezbollah rocket launchers and hideouts

Matthias Inbar, Ariel Oseran
Rocket impact in northern Israel
Rocket impact in northern Israel

One day after the elimination of much of its command echelon in a targeted strike on its south Beirut stronghold, Hezbollah launched an extensive barrage of rockets on wide swaths of northern Israel including Upper and Western Galilee. 

No casualties were reported as a rocket made impact near the town of Safed, yet brushfires were reported in several Galilee locations, prompting the deployment of multiple firefighter squads. 

IDF soldier seriously wounded in firefight with Palestinian terrorists near Jenin in the West Bank 

IDF pounds Hezbollah rocket launchers and other terror infrastructure 

Hezbollah launches a swarm of drones at northern Israel 

Earlier today, the IDF took out a squad of Hamas gunmen looting an aid truck in Gaza 

