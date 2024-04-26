Lebanon-based Hezbollah launched two anti-tank missile launches towards northern Israel's Har Dov, the Israeli military said on Friday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is said to have identified the source of fire in the Chebaa area and attacked the launch post with tank fire.

Additionally, the IDF overnight struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Kfarchouba and Markaba areas in southern Lebanon.

