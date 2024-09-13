Hezbollah launches swarm of drones at northern Israel | LIVE BLOG
Overnight barrage on northern town of Safed sparks forest fire
As the Hezbollah terror group unleashed a swarm of drones on Israel on Friday, one UAV hit a building near the community of Rosh Pina in the Upper Galilee. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Earlier Friday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Hezbollah fired some 20 rockets toward Safed, triggering alarms in the city and sparking a forest fire just outside it.
Sirens warning of incoming hostile aircraft activated in the northern Israeli communities of Arab al-Aramshe, Zarit, Yiftah, Ramot Naftali, Shomera and others.
