Hezbollah operative killed in IDF strike in southern Lebanon - report
Lebanese media report an Israeli drone strike targeting the outskirts of Ayta ash-Shaab in southern Lebanon
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
A Hezbollah terrorist was killed on Wednesday in southern Lebanon as an Israeli air strike targeted the vehicle he was riding in, according to the Saudi Al Hadath news.
Lebanese media report an Israeli drone strike targeting the outskirts of Ayta ash-Shaab in southern Lebanon. This would be the first Israeli airstrike in Lebanon since Tuesday's nearly complete withdrawal of Israeli forces.
More to follow
This article received 0 comments