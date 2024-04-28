According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Hezbollah overnight launched a barrage of at least 26 rockets. The missiles struck open areas near the northern community of Bar Yohai.

The group later claimed responsibility for the barrage, saying it launched dozens of Katyusha rockets at Israeli communities in the area in a a response to recent IDF airstrikes on towns in southern Lebanon.

