IAF strikes dozens of terrorist targets in Gaza over past day | LIVE UPDATES
No casualties have been reported after the rockets fell in open areas
According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Hezbollah overnight launched a barrage of at least 26 rockets. The missiles struck open areas near the northern community of Bar Yohai.
The group later claimed responsibility for the barrage, saying it launched dozens of Katyusha rockets at Israeli communities in the area in a a response to recent IDF airstrikes on towns in southern Lebanon.
Israeli soldier lightly wounded in Hezbollah rocket barrage on Meron area, norther Israel - Ziv Medical Center in Safed
IDF strikes 'ready to fire' rocket launchers, continues activity in central Gaza
Israeli aviation and navy forces are said to have struck dozens of terrorist targets, "including terrorist infrastructure, launch sites, armed terrorists, and observation posts."
According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement, troops "identified several terrorists adjacent to IDF ground troops" and killed the cells from air. Furthermore, Israeli aircraft and artillery struck a structure in central Gaza, killing more terrorists.
U.S. State Secretary Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia next week
"He will discuss the recent increase in humanitarian assistance being delivered to Gaza and underscore the importance of ensuring that increase is sustained," said the State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
Drone alert sirens activated in northern Israel
IDF reports overnight strikes at Hezbollah military infrastructure in Maroun El Ras, Tayr Harfa and Yarine in southern Lebanon
U.S. State Dept. memo says Israel may be violating intl. law - report
According to Reuters' sources, State Deparment is split over trusting Israel's evidence that U.S. arms aren't used in violation of international law