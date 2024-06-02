Hezbollah ramped up attacks in May to level not seen since war began - report

Hezbollah attacked Israel more times last month than any month since the beginning of the war on October 7, according to a report by the Alma Institute Sunday.

In May, 325 attacks were carried out, averaging just over 10 a day. This is almost 100 more than in April, when the terror organization carried out 238 attacks, averaging 7.8 per day.

Hezbollah also significantly increased its use of anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) and anti-tank mines - twice as many as in April. In May, there were 95 ATGM incidents, compared to 50 in April. In May, there were 85 incidents of anti-tank mines, compared to 42 in April.

Drone use likewise increased. Over the past four months, reported drone incursions skyrocketed with a twelvefold increase. There was also a slight increase in the number of shooting incidents in May.

Hezbollah began its attacks against Israel on October 8, the day after the attack on Israel by Gazan terrorists. Since then, Hezbollah carried out 1,964 attacks on the northern border, 46 percent of which were carried out against infrastructure and civilian areas.

This report comes as Israeli towns in the eastern part of the Galilee came under threat from Hezbollah's drones and rockets.