Hezbollah rocket falls in open area during latest northern barrage| LIVE BLOG
The Israeli Minister of Defense visited the northern border and stated, "we will activate all necessary resources—whether from the air, sea, or land."
The 360th day of the war: Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the northern border today, meeting with fighters from the 188th Brigade and the Golani Brigade.
During his visit, he emphasized the importance of eliminating Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, stating, "This is a very important step, but it is not everything. We will utilize all our capabilities, and if someone on the other side does not understand what that means, they should be aware that you are part of this effort."
Israel notifies the U.S. of intent to perform ‘limited ground operation’ in Lebanon, Washington Post reports
Israeli Shin Bet warns Iran is increasing efforts to carry out assassination attacks within Israel
Netanyahu to the citizens of Iran: "Don't let the fanatics crush you"
In an English address, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed hope for a future where the Jewish and Iranian peoples could coexist peacefully
🚨 Rocket alert sirens sound around the Western Galilee region, and Nahariya