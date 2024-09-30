The 360th day of the war: Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the northern border today, meeting with fighters from the 188th Brigade and the Golani Brigade.

During his visit, he emphasized the importance of eliminating Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, stating, "This is a very important step, but it is not everything. We will utilize all our capabilities, and if someone on the other side does not understand what that means, they should be aware that you are part of this effort."