Highest-ranking officer wounded on Oct 7 will be new military secretary to Israeli PM

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Monday that Brigadier General Roman Gofman was chosen as the new Military Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Gofman was tapped by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after consulting with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, and will be promoted to the rank of Major General.

Current military secretary to the PM, Major General Avi Gil, will end a three-year term. However, the exact date will be determined according to a situation assessment.

Gofman was the most senior officer to be injured on October 7, after being seriously wounded during the Hamas-led attack.

(AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

On the morning of the attack, the Brigadier General travelled from his home in Ashdod to Sderot as reports emerged of terrorists infiltrating the area.

Along the way, Gofman gathered a number of police volunteers and sought to engage the Hamas attackers. At the Sha'ar Hanegev junction, he encountered armed terrorists, hit two of them, and was seriously wounded in his limbs during the exchange of fire.

Since then, he underwent a rehabilitation process and in March was appointed as head of division in the IDF Planning Directorate.

Gofman was born in Belarus and moved to Israel in 1990. Five years later, he enlisted in the Armored Corps and was placed in the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Brigade. Over the years, he served in many positions including commander of the Etzion division, during a wave of wide-ranging attacks mostly carried out in Gush Etzion area, as well as having served as a commander in other positions.