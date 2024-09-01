After dozens of businesses chose to join a general strike and halt activities on Sunday, "until the last abductee returns" - the Histadrut labor union chief, Arnon Bar-David, declared a general strike of the economy. "Starting tomorrow at 6 a.m., the entire Israeli economy will go on a complete, total and full strike," Bar-David said in a dramatic statement.

Bar David called it "a tough evening," after the bodies of six hostages were brought back to Israel from a Gazan tunnel. According to reports, they had been killed in recent days at the very latest.

Families of the hostages blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a lack of a deal that would have released them still alive, although he placed the blame on Hamas.

"I just finished a meeting with representatives of the kidnapped families - a charged and very difficult meeting," said Bar-David. "We can no longer stand and watch, we can't stand the screams of our children in the tunnels in Gaza. It's unthinkable. I've come to a conclusion, after talking with many officers and security personnel - that the deal is not progressing due to political interests."

He called upon Israelis to "take to the streets today, tonight, tomorrow. I call upon all economic organizations to join the strike. We must voice the pains of our beloved land. The pains of the kidnapped, the killed, the uprooted. We must restore Israel to normalcy. We receive body bags instead of a deal - I'm calling on everyone to join the strike."

Apart from the mentioned businesses, also the municipalities of Tel Aviv, Givatayim, Herzliya and the Gezer Regional Council will be closed to the public. Later on, Netanya, Hod Hasharon, Kfar Saba, Raanana, Kiryat Tivon, Carmel Beach, and Kochav Ya'ir also announced a general shutdown.