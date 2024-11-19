Hochstein: 'Real opportunity' to end Hezbollah-Israel conflict | LIVE BLOG
Amid advancing ceasefire talks, Hezbollah fired rockets at central and northern Israel • Israel's military said it destroyed rockets and weapons stockpiles in a schoolyard in Lebanon
Israel - Hamas War day 320: US President Joe Biden's envoy to the Middle East, Amos Hochstein, arrived in Beirut, Lebanon, to further a potential ceasefire deal, saying that "This is a moment of decision-making." He said that Lebanon and Israel "have a real opportunity to bring this conflict to an end."
IDF announces name of soldier killed in southern Lebanon
3 terrorists killed in ongoing Israeli operations in Jenin
Israel's Border Police, the Shin Bet security agency, and the IDF have been operating since overnight against terrorism in the Jenin area of the northern West Bank. Three terrorists were eliminated and two explosives manufacturing laboratories were destroyed
IDF eliminates Hezbollah medium-range rocket array commander
The IDF said it had killed "Ali Tawfiq Dweiq, the commander of Hezbollah's medium-range rocket array, in the area of Kfar Jouz in southern Lebanon."