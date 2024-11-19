Israel - Hamas War day 320: US President Joe Biden's envoy to the Middle East, Amos Hochstein, arrived in Beirut, Lebanon, to further a potential ceasefire deal, saying that "This is a moment of decision-making." He said that Lebanon and Israel "have a real opportunity to bring this conflict to an end."

