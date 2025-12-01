Home Front Command conducts regional siren drill

IDF Home Front Command announces a siren test will take place Monday in Ein Hashlosha, Tsohar, Ohad, Mivtachim, Ami'oz, Yesha, and Avshalom.

The Home Front Command announced a siren drill will take place at 9:05 in Ein Hashlosha, at 10:05 in Tsohar and Ohad, at 11:05 in Mivtachim, Ami'oz, and Yesha, and at 13:05 in Avshalom.

If a real alert is activated, an additional siren will be heard, and at the same time an alert will also be sent through the Home Front Command app and other complementary alert methods.

Additional information can be found at the Home Front Command call center at 104, via WhatsApp messages to 052-9104104, on the national portal at oref.org.il, and on social media.