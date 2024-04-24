Homes hit by Hezbollah missiles fired towards northern Israel

Two homes in the town of Avivim were struck by missiles fired towards northern Israel on Wednesday, causing significant damage.

The Merom Galil Regional Council confirmed the incident, reporting that a nearby caravan also caught fire as a result of the attack.

No injuries were reported, but residents were instructed to remain near protected spaces as a precautionary measure.

The missiles, launched by the Hezbollah terrorist group from Lebanese territory, targeted residential areas. Reports indicated that additional missiles fell between Avivim and Yir'on, as well as near Netu'a and Shlomi.

A fire broke out in Yir'on as a result of an anti-tank missile that was launched, with the community's emergency response squad containing the fire.

In response to the attacks, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted strikes on the launcher site in the Tayr Harfa area, as well as a Hezbollah military compound used by terrorists in the vicinity.

The IDF announced that it was conducting retaliatory strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, with locals recording videos of unusually broad strikes and multiple plumes of smoke creating an apparent fire belt.

Overnight, Israeli fighter jets targeted terror infrastructure in the Markaba area, a military compound in Ayta ash Shab, and a Hezbollah observation post in Marwahin. Additionally, IDF artillery units were deployed to eliminate threats in the areas of Chihine and Kfarchouba.